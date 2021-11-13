Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of RXDX stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.32. 337,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,175. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.23. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $9,587,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $55,354,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.