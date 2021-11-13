Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $46.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock traded up $16.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.94. The company had a trading volume of 394,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,242. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 48.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.