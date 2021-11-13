1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average is $135.07. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

