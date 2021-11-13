Reviewing Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) & Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Enthusiast Gaming and Allied Esports Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 6 0 3.00 Allied Esports Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Enthusiast Gaming presently has a consensus target price of $8.56, suggesting a potential upside of 154.84%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Allied Esports Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 7.76 -$20.05 million ($0.32) -10.50 Allied Esports Entertainment $3.21 million 28.04 -$45.06 million N/A N/A

Enthusiast Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enthusiast Gaming -30.00% -22.74% -17.04% Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -102.50% -52.10%

Summary

Enthusiast Gaming beats Allied Esports Entertainment on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT). The E-sports segment provides multiplayer video game competitions through Allied Esports. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

