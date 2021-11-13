Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Bought by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 73,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $637,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.22.

TNDM opened at $136.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $142.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.44. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.59 and a beta of 0.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $184,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,654 shares of company stock valued at $15,312,428. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

