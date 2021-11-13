1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $10.61 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 242.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,927 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 127,400 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $77.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.58.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

