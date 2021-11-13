1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 426,666 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2,379.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 444,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426,666 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $11,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,558,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 24.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 158.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $10,618,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

