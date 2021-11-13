VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 390.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,943 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VICI. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

