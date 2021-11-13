Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Life Storage worth $17,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 7,795.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Life Storage by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP raised its position in Life Storage by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Life Storage by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.23.

Shares of LSI opened at $131.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.43 and a 12 month high of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

