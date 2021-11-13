Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,315 shares of company stock worth $7,822,202 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $164.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $204.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.