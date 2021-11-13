RLI (NYSE:RLI) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

RLI (NYSE:RLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Get RLI alerts:

NYSE RLI opened at $111.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. RLI has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.74 and its 200-day moving average is $106.82.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLI will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RLI by 563.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of RLI by 25.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.