MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives $65.23 Average Target Price from Brokerages

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.23.

Several equities analysts have commented on MET shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MET opened at $64.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. MetLife has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 160,668 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MetLife by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in MetLife by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.