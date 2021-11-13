Analysts Set Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT at $227.38

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.77.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total transaction of $726,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,641 shares of company stock worth $10,213,215 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

SYNA opened at $250.82 on Wednesday. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $75.53 and a fifty-two week high of $264.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.87, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.94.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.