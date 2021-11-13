First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their target price on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.79.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $110.92 on Friday. First Solar has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Solar stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 150.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of First Solar worth $73,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

