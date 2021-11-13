Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.27 million.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $20.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.43. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

