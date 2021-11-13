Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Announces Earnings Results

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 24.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%.

Shares of QTRHF opened at $2.06 on Friday. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Quarterhill in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

