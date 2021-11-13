Helical (LON:HLCL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $449.35

Helical plc (LON:HLCL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 449.35 ($5.87) and traded as high as GBX 460 ($6.01). Helical shares last traded at GBX 455 ($5.94), with a volume of 29,126 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 457.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 449.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £547.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86.

About Helical (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.