KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KPLUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUY remained flat at $$8.28 during trading on Friday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $9.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

