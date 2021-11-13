KeyCorp Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $255.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.68 EPS.

NXPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $233.84.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.82. 2,827,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,203. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $145.66 and a 12-month high of $228.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,723 shares of company stock worth $35,219,787. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

