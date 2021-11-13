Zacks Investment Research Downgrades York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) to Sell

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

YORW stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,624. York Water has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $640.98 million, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.43.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). York Water had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YORW. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 3.0% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 2.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 14.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

