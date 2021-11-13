MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,734 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Western Union by 289.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 369,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 274,532 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Union by 4.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,516,000 after purchasing an additional 298,893 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

NYSE WU opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.