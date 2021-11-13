Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $19,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 140.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,310 shares of company stock worth $3,179,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $125.30 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $87.73 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

