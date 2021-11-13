argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.17% of argenx worth $26,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

ARGX opened at $309.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.09 and a 200-day moving average of $303.47. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that argenx SE will post -8.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.81.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

