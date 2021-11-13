Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 390,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Spire were worth $28,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 104,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,174,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Spire by 3,467.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,154,000 after buying an additional 513,130 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spire by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 41,849 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Spire stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.77. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

