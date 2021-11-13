Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 2.11% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $29,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,629 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,763,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,132,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,589,000 after acquiring an additional 233,056 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,849,000 after acquiring an additional 384,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95 and a beta of 2.03.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,466,422.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

