Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.51

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.51 and traded as high as C$22.23. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$22.10, with a volume of 433,737 shares changing hands.

PXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.52. The company has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.79.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 3.84%.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

