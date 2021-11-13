Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.99

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.99 and traded as high as $15.28. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 23,629 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NQP. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 441,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 57,225 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 323,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 295,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares during the period.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

