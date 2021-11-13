Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.99

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.99 and traded as high as $15.28. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 23,629 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NQP)
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
