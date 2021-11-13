Brokerages Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT at $27.86

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRMRF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Paramount Resources stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 3.52. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

