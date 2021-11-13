BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. BioLife Solutions updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $60.67.

In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $275,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $48,556.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,462 shares in the company, valued at $15,200,354.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,985. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioLife Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,823 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of BioLife Solutions worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

