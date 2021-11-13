$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.17. Vericel posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,266.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,267 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 409.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 20,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 44.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 94,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 57,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.81. Vericel has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $68.94.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

