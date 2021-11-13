Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $37.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist lowered Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley downgraded Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Purple Innovation from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of PRPL opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after buying an additional 2,015,042 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after buying an additional 1,627,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,666,000 after buying an additional 188,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after buying an additional 527,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,969,000 after buying an additional 374,708 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.