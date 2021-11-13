CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on November 30th

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 70.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 52.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CORR opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $11.04.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.