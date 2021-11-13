International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Increased to $156.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $154.00 to $156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.65.

NYSE:IFF opened at $152.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $103.94 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,575,000 after purchasing an additional 979,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,755,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,507,992,000 after purchasing an additional 169,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,666,845,000 after purchasing an additional 788,524 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

