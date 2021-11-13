The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on December 16th

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

The Shyft Group has a payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $52.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.81. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $632,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,750. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Shyft Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of The Shyft Group worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

SHYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

