TD Securities Boosts TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to C$17.50

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TAC. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.78.

TAC opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.25%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

