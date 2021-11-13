Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) to Issue $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Icahn Enterprises has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years. Icahn Enterprises has a payout ratio of 1,403.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,403.5%.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

IEP opened at $57.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.97. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 317.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Icahn Enterprises news, Director A B. Krongard bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.