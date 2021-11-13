PACCAR Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.
PACCAR has decreased its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.
NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.
In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages recently commented on PCAR. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
