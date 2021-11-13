PACCAR Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCAR. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

