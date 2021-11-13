TE-FOOD Price Down 23.7% Over Last Week (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $34.72 million and $288,925.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded down 23.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00052921 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.62 or 0.00225717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00087615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TONE is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

