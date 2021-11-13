ZKSwap Price Up 28.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $123.01 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00000966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 2,799.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78817839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00071466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00074357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00097522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,640.79 or 0.07193187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,588.07 or 1.00110917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

