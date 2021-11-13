GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Lowered to C$66.00 at National Bankshares

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GDI. CIBC increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$64.00.

Shares of GDI stock opened at C$51.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.45. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$39.45 and a one year high of C$60.00.

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 2,500 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.90, for a total value of C$142,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,564,750. Also, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne sold 26,966 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$1,543,393.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,893,912.38.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

