Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bright Health Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

BHG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut Bright Health Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Health Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.20.

Bright Health Group stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55. Bright Health Group has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $166,583.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 21,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $185,585.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 103,762 shares of company stock worth $999,136.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,804,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $743,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,081,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,744,520,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,065,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

