YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at UBS Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.89.

YETI opened at $98.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.18. YETI has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $305,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,908.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,901 shares of company stock worth $6,904,101. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in YETI by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

