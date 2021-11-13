General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at UBS Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $136.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GE. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.59.

GE stock opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.37 and a 200 day moving average of $104.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 52 week low of $70.80 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $1,326,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 507,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,041,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,987 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,286,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,025,000 after acquiring an additional 672,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 95,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

