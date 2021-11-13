HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through HomeTrust Bank, a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s principal business consists of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured primarily by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is based in Asheville, North Carolina. “

Separately, TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $31.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.55 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $83,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $377,323. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

