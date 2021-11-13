Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,072,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,218,000 after purchasing an additional 426,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.