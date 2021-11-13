California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. California Resources had a return on equity of 396.57% and a net margin of 241.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Shares of CRC opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. California Resources has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $47.18.

Get California Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRC shares. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 791,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $34,356,766.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,066,696 shares of company stock worth $83,810,664.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in California Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in California Resources were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.