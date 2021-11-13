PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. PGT Innovations updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PGT Innovations stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.