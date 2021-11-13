Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Autoliv has decreased its dividend by 74.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Autoliv has a payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Autoliv to earn $7.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Autoliv stock opened at $102.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.31. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $80.83 and a 52 week high of $108.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 262.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 140,146 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI raised Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

