Regional REIT Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON RGL opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Regional REIT has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 93.20 ($1.22). The firm has a market cap of £464.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13.

In related news, insider Frances Daley acquired 70,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £61,871.92 ($80,836.06).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Thursday.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

