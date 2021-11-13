CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$4.50 at TD Securities

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CEU has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on CES Energy Solutions and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.21.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.09 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of C$534.28 million and a PE ratio of 14.93.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$253.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$1,755,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,009,412 shares in the company, valued at C$3,094,494.48. Insiders have sold a total of 1,017,276 shares of company stock worth $1,784,784 over the last ninety days.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

