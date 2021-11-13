CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$4.50 at TD Securities

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CEU has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on CES Energy Solutions and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.21.
CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.09 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of C$534.28 million and a PE ratio of 14.93.
In other news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$1,755,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,009,412 shares in the company, valued at C$3,094,494.48. Insiders have sold a total of 1,017,276 shares of company stock worth $1,784,784 over the last ninety days.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
